Heat's Victor Oladipo to Miss Season Opener vs. Bulls with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has been ruled out of the team's season-opening matchup against the Chicago Bulls with a left knee injury.

Any injury to Oladipo is going to raise concerns given his recent injury history. He has undergone multiple surgeries on his right quadriceps tendon and last played more than 36 games during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Indiana University product appeared in just eight games for Miami last season, although he played in 15 postseason games.

There was a time when Oladipo was one of the better two-way players in the NBA. He is a two-time All-Star who led the league in steals per game in 2017-18 as an All-NBA third-team and All-Defensive first-team selection.

It is not realistic to expect the 30-year-old to be that type of player following so many injuries, but he is a key part of Miami's rotation heading into the 2022-23 season.

Look for the Heat to give more playing time to the combination of Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent in the backcourt following this setback.