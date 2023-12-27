Bulls Rumors: Nikola Vučević Out at Least 7-10 Days with Groin Injury amid NBA Season

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vučević is reportedly expected to miss at least a week of action due to injury.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Vučević's timetable to return from a groin injury is at least seven to 10 days.

Vučević missed Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks due to the groin ailment, marking the first contest he missed all season.

Chicago acquired Vučević from the Orlando Magic via trade during the 2020-21 season, giving it another All-Star to pair with Zach LaVine and someone who can routinely post double-doubles in the frontcourt.

While the Bulls missed the playoffs that season, they reached the postseason in 2021-22 in part because of Vučević's double-doubles as he averaged 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Still, there was plenty of inconsistency on the defensive side and with his outside shooting (31.4 percent from deep), leading to some questions entering the 2022-23 campaign.

He responded by averaging nearly identical numbers at 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, although he was more efficient at 52 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep.

Chicago gave him a new three-year deal this past offseason, and he is averaging 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 31 games in 2023-24.

The absence comes at an inopportune time for the Bulls, as they have won nine of their past 13 games to improve their record to 14-18.

Additionally, LaVine has been on the shelf since November, so the Bulls are now without two of their three best players.