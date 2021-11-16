Luka Doncic Exits Mavericks' Win Over Nuggets Late After Suffering Ankle Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered a left ankle injury with 44 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN noted Nuggets guard Austin Rivers fell on Doncic's leg as Dallas' go-to playmaker attempted to defend a layup attempt.

"Luka walked off on his own power," Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said. "I think he got rolled up on his lower left leg, so we'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Doncic dealt with a neck injury during the Mavericks' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series last season but played at least 61 games in each of his first three campaigns in the league.

When healthy, he is on the short list of the best players in the NBA.

He averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three-point range during the 2020-21 campaign. His ability to hit from the outside, find angles to exploit when driving the lane, overpower smaller defenders, set up his teammates and battle for boards from the backcourt stands out.

Doncic has followed with 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in 2021-22.

Frankly, the Mavericks likely don't have much of a realistic chance to compete against the league's best teams without him on the floor.

Look for them to turn toward Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina at point guard if Doncic is sidelined.