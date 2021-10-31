Deandre Ayton Ruled out for Suns vs. Cavaliers After Suffering Leg Injury

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton suffered a right leg contusion against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening and has been declared out for the remainder of the game.

Ayton missed time last season with a knee injury and has dealt with ankle concerns throughout his career.

Phoenix has championship aspirations again this season after reaching the last NBA Finals and may need Ayton on the court if they are to realize that potential. The Arizona product averaged 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season, providing a scoring presence inside and helping control the boards.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick has followed with 13.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as he looks to average a double-double for a fourth straight year. He had 17 points and 12 boards versus the Cavs before exiting with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

While the Suns can still rely on their backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker to carry the offense, look for JaVale McGee and Frank Kaminsky to see more time in the frontcourt if Ayton is sidelined following this latest setback.