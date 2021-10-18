Ben Simmons a Game-time Decision for 76ers’ Opener amid Rumors, Doc Rivers Says

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on the potential for point guard Ben Simmons to play for the team when it makes its 2021-22 regular-season debut on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Simmons, who has reportedly requested a trade and held out for the first few weeks of training camp, rejoined the team Monday, cleared COVID-19 protocols Friday and practiced Sunday.

The three-time All-Star averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last year.

Without Simmons, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey are the point guards. Milton had 13.0 points and 3.1 assists in 23.2 minutes per game last year. Maxey dropped 8.0 points and 2.0 dimes in 15.3 minutes per matchup.

However, Milton suffered an ankle injury, and Rivers told reporters Sunday that he is "nowhere near playing yet." That would give Maxey the reins until—or if—Simmons returns to the team.

Simmons struggled mightily during the playoffs, notably scoring just 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting in the final three games of the 76ers' Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

But he's still largely excelled in a 76ers uniform and helped lead Philadelphia to the Eastern Conference's top record. Rivers has made it clear that he wants Simmons back multiple times.

"Listen, we said from day one what we wanted," Rivers stated, per Justin Grasso of 76ers Maven on Oct. 11.

"We would welcome him back. Other than that, honestly, there is nothing new to report. You know, our position hasn't changed at all."

For now, it appears Simmons could be returning to the court sometime soon, although it remains to be seen whether he'll be a 76er for much longer.