Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Apologizes for Dancing on Sean Taylor's Number

The Washington Football Team retired Sean Taylor's No. 21 during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson apparently didn't realize the number on the field wasn't a good place to bust out one of his TikTok dances:

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," Jackson tweeted. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

The younger Mahomes is well known as a TikTok personality and was caught on camera pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans earlier this year.

Washington selected Taylor with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2004 NFL draft.

He was a two-time Pro Bowler and anchor of the team's defense at a young age, but a home intruder shot and killed him during Taylor's fourth season in November 2007.

As for the game, Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns while leading a comeback win in the second half for the Chiefs.