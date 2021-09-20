Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Pours Water on Ravens Fan on Video After Chiefs Loss

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson was seen on video pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans who were heckling him after the team's 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jackson Mahomes' response when the video made the rounds on social media?

"They were thirsty."

While Patrick Mahomes is already an MVP, Super Bowl champion and the highest-paid player in NFL history, younger brother Jackson has built up a large following for himself on TikTok with nearly 974,000 followers. A video of him dancing to Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" on Sunday from M&T Bank Stadium had 1.5 million views.