Zelina Vega Wins Historic WWE Queen's Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021

Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to win the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament.

Vega managed to overcome the size and strength disadvantage she faced against the Scot with a devastating Code Red for the win.

While the men's King of the Ring tournament has been in existence since 1985, this year marked the first time the company had held a similar event for women.

Many of WWE's most established female Superstars, such as Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair were left out of the field, allowing some up-and-comers to take center stage.

The Queen's Crown was an eight-woman tournament, with four names representing SmackDown and four representing Raw.

On the SmackDown side, Vega and Toni Storm clashed in the first round, as did Carmella and Liv Morgan. The Raw side of the bracket saw first-round matchups of Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke and Doudrop vs. Natalya.

Vega and Carmella were victorious in their first-round matches, and Vega defeated Carmella in the semifinals due to interference from Morgan.

Both Baszler and Doudrop scored quick wins in the first round, setting up a highly anticipated meeting in the semis. On Monday's episode of Raw, it was Doudrop who prevailed, punching her ticket to the finals against Vega.

Thursday's match represented a massive opportunity for both Superstars, as WWE is seemingly using the Queen's Crown tournament to push a new face into the upper echelon of the roster.

Vega has carried herself like a queen throughout her time in WWE, but she hadn't enjoyed much success from an in-ring perspective until recently.

She lost several matches in a row after re-signing with WWE in July, but winning the Queen's Crown suggests the company sees a ton of potential in her and views her as a potential women's champion.

