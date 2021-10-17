Suns' Chris Paul Says He'll 'Never Forget' Attending Shootaround Near Diana Taurasi

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is a big fan of Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi.

In an interview with USA Today's Chris Bumbaca, Paul was asked about the WNBA Finals matchup between the Mercury and Chicago Sky as he and some of his Suns teammates were in attendance for Game 2, a 91-86 win for Phoenix.

The 36-year-old lauded many of the women but took the opportunity to reminisce on the time he spent shooting with Taurasi when he returned to Phoenix for the NBA season.

"For me, it's my 17th year in the NBA, it's my first time I'm on a team that has a sister team, like a 'W' team. It's been the coolest thing ever," Paul said. "When I got back here for the season, I went to the gym to get some shots up. I was shooting on one court and DT (Diana Taurasi) was shooting on the other court. … One of those things I'll never forget."

Taurasi has spent her entire WNBA career with the Mercury, who drafted her first overall in 2004. Paul, meanwhile, is entering his second season with the Suns, and he agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise in August after declining his $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season.

The Sky lead the Mercury 2-1, with Game 4 of the WNBA Finals set for Sunday afternoon.