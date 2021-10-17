Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Mark Messier for 5th on NHL's All-Time Goals List

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Mark Messier for 5th on NHL's All-Time Goals ListOctober 17, 2021
Washington Capitals captain and left wing Alexander Ovechkin continued his climb up the NHL's career goal lists on Saturday.
Ovechkin's second-period goal in his team's 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals gave him 804 (including playoffs), putting him alone in fifth on the NHL's all-time goalscoring list.
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Alex Ovechkin of the <a href="https://twitter.com/Capitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Capitals</a> scored his 804th career NHL goal (regular season & playoffs) and passed Mark Messier (803) for sole possession of the fifth-highest combined total in League history. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLFaceOff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLFaceOff</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/npIuroWidG">https://t.co/npIuroWidG</a> <a href="https://t.co/UgG9X7aP7D">pic.twitter.com/UgG9X7aP7D</a>
He surpassed former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers great Mark Messier, who has 803 lifetime.
Ovechkin also scored twice in his team's 5-1 season-opening win over the New York Rangers to give him 732 regular-season goals. That put him fifth on the regular-season list, one ahead of Los Angeles Kings legend Marcel Dionne (731).
Fourth is also in sight, per the Capitals' public relations department:
The 36-year-old Ovechkin, who has played for the Caps since 2005, will look to continue his torrid goalscoring start when Washington hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.