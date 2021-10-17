X

    Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Mark Messier for 5th on NHL's All-Time Goals List

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Washington Capitals captain and left wing Alexander Ovechkin continued his climb up the NHL's career goal lists on Saturday.

    Ovechkin's second-period goal in his team's 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals gave him 804 (including playoffs), putting him alone in fifth on the NHL's all-time goalscoring list.

    Washington Capitals @Capitals

    Shake rattle and he's on a roll! <a href="https://t.co/mIBtuVinXz">pic.twitter.com/mIBtuVinXz</a>

    NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL

    Alex Ovechkin of the <a href="https://twitter.com/Capitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Capitals</a> scored his 804th career NHL goal (regular season &amp; playoffs) and passed Mark Messier (803) for sole possession of the fifth-highest combined total in League history. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLFaceOff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLFaceOff</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/npIuroWidG">https://t.co/npIuroWidG</a> <a href="https://t.co/UgG9X7aP7D">pic.twitter.com/UgG9X7aP7D</a>

    He surpassed former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers great Mark Messier, who has 803 lifetime.

    Ovechkin also scored twice in his team's 5-1 season-opening win over the New York Rangers to give him 732 regular-season goals. That put him fifth on the regular-season list, one ahead of Los Angeles Kings legend Marcel Dionne (731).

    Fourth is also in sight, per the Capitals' public relations department:

    CapitalsPR @CapitalsPR

    Alex Ovechkin scores to give the Caps a 1-0 lead. He's now nine goals shy of passing Brett Hull (741g) for fourth on the NHL's all-time goals list.

    The 36-year-old Ovechkin, who has played for the Caps since 2005, will look to continue his torrid goalscoring start when Washington hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!