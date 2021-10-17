Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Mark Messier for 5th on NHL's All-Time Goals List

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Washington Capitals captain and left wing Alexander Ovechkin continued his climb up the NHL's career goal lists on Saturday.

Ovechkin's second-period goal in his team's 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals gave him 804 (including playoffs), putting him alone in fifth on the NHL's all-time goalscoring list.

He surpassed former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers great Mark Messier, who has 803 lifetime.

Ovechkin also scored twice in his team's 5-1 season-opening win over the New York Rangers to give him 732 regular-season goals. That put him fifth on the regular-season list, one ahead of Los Angeles Kings legend Marcel Dionne (731).

Fourth is also in sight, per the Capitals' public relations department:

The 36-year-old Ovechkin, who has played for the Caps since 2005, will look to continue his torrid goalscoring start when Washington hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.