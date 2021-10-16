Allen Iverson Tells Ben Simmons to Follow God's Plan amid 76ers Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson has a message for Ben Simmons:

The 76ers point guard is at a career crossroads. He's reportedly asked for a trade and held steadfast to that request this offseason.

That request notably happened after a tumultuous end to the 2020-21 season, when Simmons struggled in the 76ers' seven-game Eastern Conference Semifinals upset loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski notably broke this news Sept. 21:

However, he also reported to the team last Monday, cleared COVID-19 protocols Friday and will practice Sunday, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who reported that Simmons still has no desire ever to suit up for the 76ers again.

The three-time All-Star averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season. For now, the 76ers are heading into this regular season without him as the team's season opener Wednesday at the New Orleans Pelicans rapidly approaches.