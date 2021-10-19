Charlotte Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Via DQ vs. Bianca Belair on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

On her final night as part of the Raw roster, Charlotte Flair retained the Raw Women's Championship in a disqualification loss to Bianca Belair on Monday Night Raw.

Flair brought an otherwise excellent match to an underwhelming conclusion when she attacked Belair with a steel chair.

Monday's match was announced just a few days before Raw as a means of adding some intrigue to the show in the wake of the WWE Draft.

Belair was moved from SmackDown to Raw in the draft, and despite being Raw Women's champion, Flair was moved from Raw to SmackDown.

That created some uncertainty regarding what would happen with the Raw Women's Championship, but doing Belair vs. Flair for the Raw Women's title on Charlotte's last night with the red brand gave WWE a potential out.

Prior to Monday, Belair was primarily focused on regaining the SmackDown Women's Championship she previously won at WrestleMania.

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble, Belair beat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Her impressive title reign came to an end at SummerSlam, however, when Becky Lynch made her surprise return to WWE after more than a year out of action, replacing Banks as Belair's opponent.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Man beat Belair in less than 30 seconds thanks to a cheap shot, ending The EST's reign at 132 days.

Belair will get another shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship on Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel when she faces Lynch and Banks in a Triple Threat match.

Bianca's first order of business was to beat Charlotte, however, in what was the third-ever singles match between them.

Flair beat Belair on the Feb. 26, 2020, episode of NXT, and Bianca got some measure of revenge by beating her via disqualification earlier this month on Raw.

Flair got the last laugh Monday by retaining the Raw Women's Championship, which leaves fans to wonder what it means for the title and Charlotte moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).