Bradley Beal Ruled out for Wizards vs. Pacers with Hip Injury

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss at least one game with a hip injury.

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. told reporters on Friday that Beal won't play in the home opener against the Indiana Pacers with a right hip contusion.

Beal has had hip problems dating back to last season. He told reporters in April he had been diagnosed with meralgia paresthetica, which is when a nerve in the hip gets inflamed and can cause sharp shooting pains inthe lower body.

That issue caused Beal to miss five straight games from March 29-April 5.

Beal did play 34 minutes in Washington's season opener on Wednesday. The 28-year-old scored a team-high 23 points, but he only shot 7-of-19 from the field. The Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 98-83.

Washington little chance of competing if Beal isn't on the floor, so having him at full health will be paramount to their playoff chances. Beal has been largely healthy in four of the last five seasons.

Raul Neto will likely take Beal's spot in the starting lineup against the Pacers. The Wizards will have the next two days off before playing the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday.