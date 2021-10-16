X

    Jacob Toppin, CJ Fredrick Headline Top Performers at 2021 Kentucky Big Blue Madness

    Big Blue Madness went down Friday evening at Rupp Arena as the 2021-22 Kentucky women's and men's basketball teams were introduced to the Wildcats faithful.

    Friday marked the 16th edition of the electric event, which features practices, drills, videos, speeches and more.

    UK got the crowd going with this introduction hype video:

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyMBB</a>'s Big Blue Madness intro video 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/LbRjO1c6UQ">pic.twitter.com/LbRjO1c6UQ</a>

    Women's hoops head coach Kyra Elzy made her entrance from the rafters:

    Kentucky WBB @KentuckyWBB

    Now THAT'S an entrance! <a href="https://twitter.com/UKCoachLZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKCoachLZ</a> from the roof, just for you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBM21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBM21</a> <a href="https://t.co/RXmm0jNH5X">pic.twitter.com/RXmm0jNH5X</a>

    She walked onto the court with her son, Jackson, who took the time to show off his dance moves:

    Kentucky WBB @KentuckyWBB

    Y’all, look who stole the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBM21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBM21</a> show!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreUK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreUK</a> <br><br>👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/UKCoachLZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKCoachLZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/iNrZAehF2e">pic.twitter.com/iNrZAehF2e</a>

    Men's hoops coach John Calipari spoke to a packed house:

    Kentucky Men’s Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    🗣 "As we tip off the new season, we remind everyone what separates Kentucky from everyone else … it’s YOU.”<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBM21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBM21</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/UKCoachCalipari?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKCoachCalipari</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/SECNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SECNetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/hzdfBUrc2E">pic.twitter.com/hzdfBUrc2E</a>

    Calipari also honored former Wildcat guard Terrence Clarke, who died in a car crash last April:

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    Coach Cal honors Terrence Clarke and his family 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/ZeH8TqvxIb">pic.twitter.com/ZeH8TqvxIb</a>

    The 19-year-old Clarke was in Los Angeles getting ready for the 2021 NBA draft.

    Matt Jones @KySportsRadio

    Awesome gesture by Calipari and UK Basketball to honor Terrence Clarke like this

    Bobby Reagan @BarstoolReags

    Kentucky players just gave Terrence Clarke’s family his own dedicated sneakers. Long live T Clarke man. <a href="https://t.co/SaTOihg8G5">pic.twitter.com/SaTOihg8G5</a>

    Later in the evening, Blair Green won the women's three-point shooting contest over Rhyne Howard:

    Kentucky WBB @KentuckyWBB

    These two are something special, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/greenblair32?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@greenblair32</a> edges <a href="https://twitter.com/howard_rhyne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@howard_rhyne</a> in the 3-point contest at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBM21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBM21</a>. <a href="https://t.co/s8WzBnFps9">pic.twitter.com/s8WzBnFps9</a>

    On the men's side, CJ Fredrick defeated TyTy Washington, who was exceptional in his own right, per Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio:

    Jack Pilgrim @JackPilgrimKSR

    TyTy Washington had 25 points in the first round. First time seeing him lose a 3-point contest in three tries. <br><br>Make no mistake about it: That kid can shoot, too. <a href="https://t.co/x9gxbC9hvf">https://t.co/x9gxbC9hvf</a>

    Kentucky Men’s Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    Looking good in blue, <a href="https://twitter.com/cj_fredrick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cj_fredrick</a> 😼 <a href="https://t.co/vYJv8f8Cdi">pic.twitter.com/vYJv8f8Cdi</a>

    Jacob Toppin destroyed the dunk contest with some 50-point slams:

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Jtoppin0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jtoppin0</a> put up back-to-back 5️⃣0️⃣s in the <a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyMBB</a> dunk contest 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/ViYUFEqXE7">pic.twitter.com/ViYUFEqXE7</a>

    Kentucky Men’s Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    🐰🔝 <a href="https://twitter.com/Jtoppin0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jtoppin0</a> <a href="https://t.co/I8UXqIRFyv">pic.twitter.com/I8UXqIRFyv</a>

    Daimion Collins jumped over teammate Oscar Tshiebwe for another 50:

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    HE JUMPED OVER HIM 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyMBB</a><a href="https://twitter.com/CollinsDaimion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CollinsDaimion</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Oscartshiebwe34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Oscartshiebwe34</a> <a href="https://t.co/76TCavrSQK">pic.twitter.com/76TCavrSQK</a>

    Toppin was just sensational, though:

    Kentucky Men’s Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    Air Toppin 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBM21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBM21</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Jtoppin0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jtoppin0</a> <a href="https://t.co/XDQTqy10xh">pic.twitter.com/XDQTqy10xh</a>

    Both Wildcats teams will begin their regular seasons later this fall.

    The women open at home against Presbyterian on Nov. 9. The men's team starts off at home against Kentucky Wesleyan on Oct. 29.

