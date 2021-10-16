Jacob Toppin, CJ Fredrick Headline Top Performers at 2021 Kentucky Big Blue Madness

AP Photo/James Crisp

Big Blue Madness went down Friday evening at Rupp Arena as the 2021-22 Kentucky women's and men's basketball teams were introduced to the Wildcats faithful.

Friday marked the 16th edition of the electric event, which features practices, drills, videos, speeches and more.

UK got the crowd going with this introduction hype video:

Women's hoops head coach Kyra Elzy made her entrance from the rafters:

She walked onto the court with her son, Jackson, who took the time to show off his dance moves:

Men's hoops coach John Calipari spoke to a packed house:

Calipari also honored former Wildcat guard Terrence Clarke, who died in a car crash last April:

The 19-year-old Clarke was in Los Angeles getting ready for the 2021 NBA draft.

Later in the evening, Blair Green won the women's three-point shooting contest over Rhyne Howard:

On the men's side, CJ Fredrick defeated TyTy Washington, who was exceptional in his own right, per Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio:

Jacob Toppin destroyed the dunk contest with some 50-point slams:

Daimion Collins jumped over teammate Oscar Tshiebwe for another 50:

Toppin was just sensational, though:

Both Wildcats teams will begin their regular seasons later this fall.

The women open at home against Presbyterian on Nov. 9. The men's team starts off at home against Kentucky Wesleyan on Oct. 29.