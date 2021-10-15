Report: Ben Simmons' Possible COVID Exposure Before Hawks Game 7 Questioned by 76ers

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Some members of the Philadelphia 76ers—most notably Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid—publicly criticized Ben Simmons for his Game 7 performance in the team's second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in last year's playoffs.

Privately, some didn't think he wanted to play in the game at all.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Simmons was in danger of missing Game 7 because of close contact with a masseuse who received an inconclusive COVID-19 test. However, some within the organization "questioned whether Simmons had actually seen the masseuse—or was just trying to get out of playing as he battled the basketball version of the yips."

