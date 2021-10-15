Report: GM Jon Horst, Bucks Agree to 'Long-Term' Contract Extension

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst agreed to a long-term contract extension with the organization, he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"With [ownership] Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli, what those guys have done for me and my family and my career, giving me this opportunity and trusting in me, I'll forever be grateful to them and loyal to them," Horst said on The Woj Pod. "... I'm excited to continue to work for them, and with Bud, with Giannis, with [team president] Peter Feigin, the greatest partners in this business, and all our players."

Horst had one year remaining on his contract. He has been the Bucks' general manager since 2017 and has been with the organization since 2008.

