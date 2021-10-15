Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Spoken with Kyrie Irving; 'Kyrie Made His Decision'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he has not spoken with teammate Kyrie Irving after the team decided the point guard will not play or practice until he complies with New York City's COVID-19 mandate.

KD revealed that news to reporters following the team's 107-101 preseason win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk also relayed more comments from Durant regarding Irving and the team's decisions:

As noted by Youngmisuk, Irving confirmed on Instagram Live Wednesday that he has decided against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

"But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated," Irving said in part.

"I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice."

ESPN's Tim Bontemps explained the NYC vaccine mandate, which precludes the unvaccinated Irving from playing any home games:

The New York executive order, which went into effect on Sept. 13, states anyone over the age of 12 won't be allowed to enter "certain covered premises" inside the city—including Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden and any other indoor gym or fitness setting—without providing proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption for them not doing so.

Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday that the team would not allow Irving to be a part-time player.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Marks' statement began.

The Nets begin their season next week. They'll be without Irving to start the season at a minimum, leaving the team in a tough spot.

Durant, who averaged 26.9 points and 6.0 assists per game last year, addressed the challenges of replacing the talented seven-time All-Star.

As far as how Durant feels, he made clear that he isn't angry at Irving for his decision.

"What is being mad going to do?" he said, per James Herbert of CBS Sports.

"You're not going to change his mind. So it's like, we'll let him figure out what he needs to do, let the team figure out what they need to do."

Opening night for Brooklyn will be Tuesday at the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in Fiserv Forum.