Report: Wade Miley Agrees to 1-Year Brewers Contract After 1 Season with Cubs

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Wade Miley is on the move again.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the left-handed starter has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that will pay him $4.5 million in the 2023 season. Rosenthal added that Miley can make up to $6 million with incentives.

Miley originally signed a two-year deal with the Reds in December 2019. The contract was worth $15 million for the first two seasons and included a club option for 2022.

As part of Cincinnati ownership's decision to slash payroll during the offseason, Miley was waived by the team. The Chicago Cubs claimed him on Nov. 5.

The pandemic-shortened 2020 season was rough for Miley. The 34-year-old had an 0-3 record with a 5.65 ERA in six appearances.

Things turned around drastically for Miley in 2021. He posted a 3.37 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 163 innings over 28 starts.

The crowning achievement of Miley's career came on May 7 against Cleveland. The left-hander tossed his first-ever no-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts on 114 pitches in a 3-0 victory.

Miley's brief tenure with the Cubs was more notable for how limited he was by injuries. The southpaw missed the first month of the season with inflammation in his pitching elbow. He made three starts in may before going back on the injured list with a left shoulder strain.

In those three starts between stints on the IL, Miley fared well with a 3.38 ERA in 16 innings. He returned for five appearances at the end of the season, allowing 16 hits with a 3.50 ERA in 18 innings.

Year-to-year consistency hasn't been a strength for Miley throughout his career. The former All-Star has had ERAs of 6.17, 5.61, 2.57, 3.98, 5.65 and 3.37 between 2016-21.

Injuries have made it difficult to gauge what kind of season Miley is going to have in 2023, but the upside is high enough for the Brewers to bet on him being a solid contributor as a starter or reliever.