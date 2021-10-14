Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Likely to Return from Injury in About a Month

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly close to getting one of their most important players back.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, Klay Thompson, who hasn't played an NBA game since the 2019 finals due to multiple injuries, is expected to be cleared for full practice in the next month.

