Zion Williamson 'Progressing' in Foot Injury Rehab; Out at Least 2-3 More Weeks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss at least 2-3 more weeks as he continues to rehab his foot injury.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters Williamson was "progressing" in his recovery, but will undergo testing after the two-to-three-week timeline to determine his availability for five-on-five action.

"He's cutting. He's doing explosive work. He's running. He's getting closer and closer," Green told reporters Monday. "It's just one of those injuries where we want to be really diligent, especially with the foot, of being careful when we put him back on the floor at full go."

Williamson has yet to play this season for the Pelicans in his third NBA season after his injury was revealed in September.

He's been sensational for the Pels despite injuries (torn meniscus in 2019-20 that led to him playing only 24 regular-season games) and some inconsistency on the sidelines (the Pels have employed Alvin Gentry, Stan Van Gundy and now Green as their head coach in each of the past three years, respectively).

The team has also struggled around him, going 30-42 in 2019-20 before improving to 31-41 in 2020-21.

Williamson has done his part, posting 25.7 points on 60.4 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game in his first two seasons. His 27.1 player efficiency rating was fourth in the NBA last year, per Basketball Reference.

This year's squad looks different, with the team adding some notable veteran names in center Jonas Valanciunas and guard Devonte' Graham in the offseason. Without Williamson, the Pelicans have gotten off to a 1-6 start, losing their last three games.

Brandon Ingram has taken on a larger role to start the season, averaging 25 points per game. He will continue to do so until the Pelicans can get Williamson back in the lineup.