Rockets Rumors: Armoni Brooks, HOU Agree to 4-Year Contract; 1st Year Guaranteed

The Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with guard Armoni Brooks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The new contract is only guaranteed for the first year but will have trigger dates for guarantees moving forward.

Brooks spent last season with Houston on a two-way deal, averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 20 NBA appearances. He shot 38.2 percent from three-point range while averaging three made three-pointers per game.

The University of Houston product had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Atlanta Hawks after going undrafted in 2019 but was waived before the start of the season. He spent most of the next two years in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks and Rio Grande Valley Vipers before getting a deal with Houston last April.

Brooks averaged 16.8 points in 15 games with the Vipers during the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old took advantage of his opportunity in the NBA, scoring double digits in 11 of 20 games while scoring 24 points in a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in May.

The Rockets went onto post the worst record in the NBA (17-55), but Brooks showed he could be part of the rebuild thanks to his scoring upside.

There could be a fight for playing time in the backcourt with other young players like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher needing minutes. The deal still provides Brooks with an opportunity to stick in the NBA while helping turn things around in Houston.