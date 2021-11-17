Brandon Belt Reportedly Will Accept Giants' 1-Year, $18.4M Qualifying Offer

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Brandon Belt will remain with the San Francisco Giants after reportedly accepting the team's $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The first baseman has spent his entire 11-year MLB career with the Giants and will be back for at least one more before potentially hitting free agency in 2022.

Belt is coming off a huge 2021 season, hitting a career-high 29 home runs in just 97 games. He added a .274 batting average and .378 on-base percentage, while his team-high .975 OPS helped San Francisco produce the best record in baseball (107-55).

This production followed up a strong 2020 for Belt, who hit .309 with nine home runs in 51 games during the shortened season.

The only thing that has slowed the hitter down in this stretch are injuries. A knee injury kept him out of the lineup for all of July while a fractured thumb put him on the injured list at the end of the regular season.

Last season was the fourth time in the last eight years Belt has missed at least 50 games.

The 33-year-old will look to stay healthy in 2022 as he tries to build off his success of the past few years.

If he stays on the field, the one-time All-Star can help the Giants remain a World Series contender going forward. Even with other question marks entering free agency, the team returns key hitters like Mike Yastrzemski and Evan Longoria as well as most of the elite bullpen that helped carry the squad throughout 2021.

The team will need all the help it can get to stay ahead in the difficult NL West.