Seth Curry on Ben Simmons Rumors: 'He’s a Grown Man, and He Can Do Whatever He Wants'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry doesn't need an explanation from teammate Ben Simmons regarding the star's holdout.

"I know his reasoning and what he wants to happen," Curry said Wednesday. "I'll be able to see from when he steps on the floor where his head is at. I don't feel like he needs to explain anything to me. He's a grown man, and he can do whatever he wants."

Simmons requested a trade in the offseason and told management he doesn't plan to report to the team, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in September. However, the three-time All-Star now appears ready to end his holdout, surprising the staff by showing up to the Wells Fargo Center earlier this week, per Wojnarowski.

It could provide an opening for Simmons to play in the team's season opener next Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the player's actions over the summer could create tension in the locker room if he does play, Curry appears to be taking a hands-off approach to the situation.