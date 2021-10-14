WWE Rumors: TLC PPV in December Being Skipped for 'Day 1' PPV on New Year's Day

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

WWE is reportedly no longer planning to hold a pay-per-view event in December this year.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE was originally going to have a pay-per-view at Allstate Arena in mid-December, but the show has been scrapped.

Instead, WWE plans to count the Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2022, as its December pay-per-view. The 2022 Royal Rumble will also occur later that month on Jan. 29 in St. Louis.

WWE's December pay-per-view has traditionally been the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs event. In fact, TLC has taken place in December in 11 of the past 12 years.

The only exception was 2017 when TLC took place in October rather than its usual December slot.

With TLC no longer slated for December, it is unclear if WWE plans to place it earlier in the PPV rotation in 2022, if it is going to simply skip the event and bring it back in December 2022 or if it is going to get rid of the pay-per-view completely.

From a logistical standpoint, not holding a pay-per-view this December may be a smart move on WWE's part, as it will allow more time to build toward Day 1.

With Survivor Series set for Nov. 21, WWE will have over a month to prepare for Day 1. Had TLC remained on the schedule, WWE would have had less than a month between Survivor Series and TLC, and likely only two weeks between TLC and Day 1.

The pay-per-view calendar for the rest of 2021 and start of 2022 now feels much less cluttered, which should give WWE better opportunities to tell some compelling stories.

