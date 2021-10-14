Knicks' Derrick Rose Wanted to 'Catch My Rhythm,' Not Rest vs. Pistons

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite playing 31 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win over the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose feels like he didn't get enough playing time.

Rose told reporters after the game that he preferred to remain on the floor down the stretch of Wednesday's game because it was his last chance to get prepared for the start of the 2021-22 season.

"This is all I got until the regular season comes and it's full-speed," Rose said. "So I don't want to rest. I want to play and catch my rhythm."

