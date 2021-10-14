Video: Charles Barkley, Wayne Gretzky Compete in Shootout on NHL on TNT Broadcast

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

Charles Barkley shouldn't quit his day job.

The basketball Hall of Famer put on the pads and stood between the pipes in a shootout against Wayne Gretzky during intermission of Wednesday's game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

Not surprisingly, The Great One beat Barkley with four of his five shots.

Barkley apparently had a big hand in the hockey legend making the move to the broadcast booth. Gretzky called Barkley a "good friend" in July on Sportsnet 590 The Fan and said he received calls from Sir Charles every day about joining Turner Sports.

After Wednesday, it's only fair that Gretzky return the favor and play Barkley in a game of HORSE during halftime of an NBA game.