Lakers Rumors: Mac McClung Waived, Will Join LA's G League Affiliate

As the NBA preseason winds down, roster cuts are starting to trickle in. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly started trimming their roster, starting with a rookie sharpshooter.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Los Angeles is waiving rookie shooting guard Mac McClung. But it's not all bad news, as Buha adds that McClung is expected to join the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

McClung signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted rookie and played for the team during Summer League in Las Vegas and in the preseason. But McClung struggled with his shot, shooting 19.4 percent from the field in Summer League and 14.3 percent (1-for-7) in limited action in three preseason games.

McClung started his college career at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech for his junior season. As a Hoya, he led all Big East freshmen in scoring and then averaged 15.7 points as a sophomore.

McClung had entered the NBA draft after his sophomore year but maintained his collegiate eligibility. After he withdrew from the draft, he entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed with the Red Raiders. In his lone season at Texas Tech, McClung averaged 15.7 points on 41.9 percent shooting.

The Lakers have a roster loaded with veterans, so waiving McClung doesn't come as a surprise. The backcourt features free-agent additions Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore and Rajon Rondo. Young newcomers Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn are also expected to be key pieces for Los Angeles this season.

The Lakers recently lost a key rotation player in Talen Horton Tucker, who is set to miss time after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. If McClung impresses in the G League, he could be called back up to provide some depth for Los Angeles.