Doc Rivers Says He's 'Assuming' Ben Simmons Will Play for 76ers After Ending Holdout

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Now that Ben Simmons is back with the Philadelphia 76ers, the focus has turned to whether the three-time All-Star will be on the court for games.

Head coach Doc Rivers didn't give a definitive answer to that question, but he sounded optimistic about the possibility.

"I'm assuming he's going to play, but who knows. I can't get into anyone's head," Rivers told reporters on Wednesday. "I've learned one thing: I don't ever get into another man's head. ... The fact that he was here, and he showed up, and he conversated, all I know is his actions were that he showed up and he is here."

After reportedly planning to holdout until the Sixers traded him, Simmons arrived in Philadelphia on Monday.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center to take a COVID-19 test, "much to the surprise" of the 76ers organization.

Wojnarowski noted the next steps are "unclear," but Philadelphia's front office and coaching staff are "desperate to restart communication" with Simmons in an effort to find a solution to the situation that works for both sides.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This was a dramatic change of pace from where Simmons seemed to stand with the team when training camp started last month.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sept. 25 that several Sixers players wanted to fly to Los Angeles to speak with Simmons, but "they were informed not to come and that Simmons did not want to meet."

Despite Simmons' desire to be traded, there has been no indication at this point that any deal is close.

On the Crossover Podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported none of the offers that Philadelphia has received for Simmons are "even close" to what the team has been seeking in return.

Simmons is one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. He has made three consecutive All-Star teams and back-to-back All-Defensive first teams. The 25-year-old has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in 275 career regular-season starts.

The Sixers have one more preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. They will open the regular season on Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.