Report: FIFA Eyes More Than $1B in EA Sports Contract Talks amid Possible Name Change

Talks between FIFA and EA Sports have reportedly "hit the wall" as soccer's governing body seeks to significantly increase its revenue from the sides' licensing agreement for the popular video game.

Tariq Panja of the New York Times reported Wednesday that FIFA is seeking to "more than double" what it currently receives from EA Sports, which would push the total over $1 billion for each four-year World Cup cycle.

The first signs of discontent between the sides came last week when Cam Weber, EA Sports' general manager, released a statement saying the company was "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games."

Weber noted the partnership with FIFA was separate from its agreements with domestic leagues, continental tournaments and player groups, which ensured the depth of the video game wouldn't be at risk if a name change was made.

It would nevertheless lead to some alterations, most notably having to rebrand FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), which has become a major driver in the title's financial success thanks to microtransactions.

Matt Slater of The Athletic reported FIFA is worth $2 billion annually to EA, which reported $5.6 billion in total revenue during the last fiscal year.

The governing body took note of that success in a recent accounts statement, per Slater.

"In contrast to the many economic sectors that were drastically affected by COVID-19, the video game industry proved far more resilient to the pandemic," FIFA stated.

While how the revenue from the game should be split is the main sticking point, there are other key factors involved in negotiations with the current contract set to expire after the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA is seeking to "narrow" the exclusivity its previously handed to EA Sports in order to seek out new avenues for revenue, while the gaming company wants to expand rights related to "highlights of actual games, arena video game tournaments and digital products like NFTs," according to Panja.

Discussions are expected to continue at least through year's end, but EA is "already planning for a post-FIFA future" and registered trademarks for EA Sports F.C. in the European Union and Great Britain, per Panja.

The FIFA video game franchise started in 1993 with the release of FIFA International Soccer and has included spin-off games, such as FIFA Street and several World Cup-centric titles.

FIFA 22, the most recent edition, was released Oct. 1.