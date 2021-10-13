Knicks' Derrick Rose, Girlfriend Alaina Anderson Get Engaged at Madison Square Garden

G Fiume/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose popped the question to his girlfriend, Alaina Anderson, at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Rose posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Anderson dining on the MSG court with Anderson showing off her engagement ring. He included the caption: "Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!"

Anderson also took to Instagram and wrote: "A WIFE!!!! I love you!!!! MRS ROSE TO YALL LOL."

According to TMZ Sports, Anderson said she wasn't expecting the proposal since Rose gave her a promise ring the day before and said, "Hopefully one day I can get you the real thing."

TMZ Sports also noted that the 33-year-old Rose and 26-year-old Anderson have been together since 2016 and have two children.

Rose is a longtime NBA star who is set to enter his 13th season overall and his third season with the Knicks.

He played for New York in 2016-17, and then the Knicks acquired him from the Detroit Pistons last season.

The three-time All-Star and 2011 NBA MVP appeared in 35 regular-season games and played a big role in the Knicks reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2013, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

After his strong showing last season, the Knicks re-signed Rose to a three-year, $43.5 million contract in free agency.