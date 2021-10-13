DraftKings Becomes Exclusive NHL Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy Provider for Turner Sports

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

DraftKings announced Wednesday that it reached an agreement to become the official sports betting, daily fantasy sports and iGaming partner of the NHL as well as the exclusive NHL sportsbook and DFS provider for Turner Sports.

Regarding the working relationship between DraftKings, Turner Sports and the NHL, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said:

"The NHL has some of the most passionate fans in all of sports and we are delighted to be working with the league once again, while developing a rich and engaging viewership and content experience that matches this fanbases' enthusiasm through our deal with Turner. Over the years DraftKings has become a brand synonymous with sports, with a fan-first approach through real-money gaming options, and we look forward to collaborating with the NHL alongside Turner Sports and Bleacher Report to provide hockey fans with what's next in sports."

The partnership is in conjunction with Turner Sports' new multimedia rights agreement with the NHL, which will have 50 regular-season games air on TNT during the 2021-22 season as well as the Stanley Cup playoffs and Stanley Cup Final.

NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Keith Wachtel also commented on the new arrangement, saying:

"As we embark on what promises to be a thrilling 2021-22 NHL season, our partnership with DraftKings, as well as with Turner Sports, will provide for new and exciting experiences to deepen our fan engagement. We're proud to welcome back DraftKings to the NHL family, and look forward to collaborating together with Turner Sports—one of our valued media partners—to develop unique and exciting content for our fans."

The partnership will allow Turner Sports to utilize DraftKings betting and daily fantasy information and content on its telecasts and across all Bleacher Report digital platforms.

The 2021-22 campaign represents a new beginning for the NHL, as its 16-year run with NBC came to an end following the 2020-21 season.

Now, the NHL has broadcasting rights deals with both Turner Sports and ESPN for the foreseeable future.

Regular-season games will air on TNT every Wednesday night throughout the 2021-22 season, and the slate will kickoff this Wednesday with the New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche.