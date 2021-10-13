Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Offers Haven't 'Been Even Close to What' 76ers Seeking

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly remain steadfast in their stance of not trading disgruntled point guard Ben Simmons unless they get a fair-market offer for the three-time All-Star.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday on the Crossover NBA Show podcast (h/t HoopsHype) that no team has been able to meet the demands of Philly's front office.

"The Sixers have made it abundantly clear that they aren't dealing Ben Simmons anytime soon," Mannix said. "They have spoken to teams about Ben Simmons. I'm told none of the offers for Simmons have been even close to what they were looking for."

