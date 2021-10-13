X

    Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Offers Haven't 'Been Even Close to What' 76ers Seeking

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly remain steadfast in their stance of not trading disgruntled point guard Ben Simmons unless they get a fair-market offer for the three-time All-Star.

    Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday on the Crossover NBA Show podcast (h/t HoopsHype) that no team has been able to meet the demands of Philly's front office.

    "The Sixers have made it abundantly clear that they aren't dealing Ben Simmons anytime soon," Mannix said. "They have spoken to teams about Ben Simmons. I'm told none of the offers for Simmons have been even close to what they were looking for."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!