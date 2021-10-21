Becky Lynch Beats Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair; Retains Women's Title at Crown Jewel

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia Thursday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Man used her ingenuity to pick up the win, as she grabbed the ropes for leverage while having Banks in an inside cradle, resulting in a pinfall victory.

However, all three women gave everything they had and put on a spectacular contest that featured no shortage of entertaining spots and moments:

Thursday's match was a couple of months in the making.

Banks was supposed to challenge Belair for the SmackDown women's title in a singles bout at SummerSlam, but moments before the contest began, it was announced that The Boss would not be able to compete.

That led to Lynch making her surprise return to WWE after being out of action for more than a year on maternity leave.

It wasn't long before The Man displayed a new attitude, as she offered Belair a handshake, only to pull her in and punch her in the face. She then hit The EST of WWE with a variation of the Rock Bottom and beat her for the title in just 26 seconds.

Lynch established herself as a full-fledged heel coming out of SummerSlam, which helped elevate Belair and make her an even more popular babyface.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That led to a SmackDown Women's Championship match between the two at Extreme Rules, but there was no definitive winner, as Banks made her return after several weeks away, causing a no-contest.

WWE then announced a Triple Threat for the SmackDown women's title between Lynch, Belair and Banks at Crown Jewel.

There was already a great deal of excitement surrounding the bout given the ability of the three Superstars involved, but it became even more intriguing because of the recent WWE draft.

Despite being SmackDown women's champion, Lynch was moved from the blue brand to Raw. Belair also made the move to Raw, while The Boss remained on Friday nights. Accordingly, as SmackDown's sole representative in the match, Banks entered Crown Jewel as the favorite to win its women's title.

Despite that, Lynch retained the title, which creates some uncertainty regarding what it means for Big Time Becks and the championship moving forward.

For now, however, it appears as though The Man is poised to bring the SmackDown Women's Championship with her to the red brand.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).