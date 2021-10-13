Video: Ryan Donato Scores 1st Goal in Seattle Kraken History

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to the history books, Ryan Donato.

The center scored the first goal in Seattle Kraken history when he cleaned up a rebound in front of the net and scored during the second period of Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights:

Joonas Donskoi and Vince Dunn were credited with assists on the play.

It was a much-needed goal for the visitors, who quickly fell behind 3-0 in their inaugural game. It swung the momentum, and Jared McCann scored the team's second goal less than two minutes later to further cut into Vegas' lead.

Donato has played for the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks in his career. He finished the 2020-21 season with 20 points on six goals and 14 assists for the Sharks.