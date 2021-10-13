Lakers News: Latest on Talen Horton-Tucker Injury, Sekou Doumbouya, More

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

It's been an ugly preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, who dropped to 0-5 after losing to the Golden State Warriors 111-99 on Tuesday evening.

L.A. has lost by an average of 17.2 points per game this preseason, but the big three of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James hadn't all played together until Tuesday.

Those three kept the Lakers in the game until the fourth quarter, which saw the Warriors lead 85-84 going into the final 12 minutes. The big three sat for the final frame, and Golden State dominated down the stretch in the 12-point win.

The big three's debut together was the big news for the Lakers Tuesday, but ultimately, the preseason doesn't count as meaningful regular-season games loom next week.

Unfortunately, shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker won't be joining the team to start the year after news emerged on his right thumb surgery Tuesday.

You can find more information on that and other injuries below in addition to news of Sekou Doumbouya's signing.

Horton-Tucker Has Successful Thumb Surgery, Will Be Re-Evaluated in 4 Weeks

The Lakers released a statement regarding Horton-Tucker, per team reporter Mike Trudell.

"Talen Horton-Tucker had successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb," the statement read.

"He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Horton-Tucker will be re-evaluated by team doctors in approximately four weeks."

Losing Horton-Tucker is a tough blow for the Lakers, who benefitted from the Iowa State product's 9.0 points per game (mostly off the bench) last year. He's a promising young player who's had a few sensational games, including a 23-point, 10-assist effort against the Houston Rockets last May.

Thankfully, this doesn't appear season-ending by any means, and Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register offered a glimmer of hope that Horton-Tucker could be back in the mix for a big five-game Eastern Conference road trip that starts Nov. 17 versus the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

For now, the Lakers appear to be without Horton-Tucker for at least one month with the regular season starting Oct. 19 against the Sacramento Kings.

Other Injury and Rest Updates

Per Trudell, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed to reporters that Wayne Ellington (right hamstring) probably could have played Tuesday if it was a regular-season game, but the team decided to hold him out to ensure his readiness for the opener next Tuesday.

The rest of the injured Lakers included Trevor Ariza (right ankle rehab), Malik Monk (right groin strain) and Kendrick Nunn (right ankle sprain).

As the Lakers revealed on Oct. 6, Ariza underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks from that date.

Per Vogel on Oct. 10, the Lakers hope to have Monk back for the regular season, but he will get an evaluation before then.

There's less clarity on Nunn's ailment as of Monday evening.

"This is the first time Nunn has been listed on the injury report this preseason, and it is unknown when he sustained the injury, or even how severe of a sprain it is," Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll wrote.

L.A. big man DeAndre Jordan sat against the Warriors for rest. He had played the entirety of the preseason before then.

Lakers Sign Sekou Doumbouya to Two-Way Contract

Former Detroit Pistons power forward and first-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya is now a Laker after officially signing with the team Tuesday.

Detroit selected Doumbouya with the No. 15 overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft. In two seasons, Doumbouya averaged 5.6 points on 38.4 percent shooting and 2.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. He played in 94 matchups, starting 30.

Doumbouya was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in September. The Nets dealt him to the Houston Rockets one month later, and he was waived on Oct. 7.

The 20-year-old flashed the potential that made him a first-round pick at times, notably dropping 20 points and eight rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets last May.

But the Pistons ultimately decided to go in a different direction, leaving the Lakers to take a low-risk chance on the 6'8" forward.