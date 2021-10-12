X

    Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker out at Least 4 Weeks After Surgery on Thumb Injury

    Adam WellsOctober 13, 2021

    The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to be without Talen Horton-Tucker after he underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his thumb.

    In a statement released Tuesday, the Lakers have ruled out their 20-year-old guard for at least the next four weeks. 

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Lakers release on THT: "Talen Horton-Tucker had successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Horton-Tucker will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately four weeks."

    It's unclear exactly when Horton-Tucker suffered the injury. He played 20 minutes in the Lakers' preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 8. 

    The Lakers held him out of Sunday's preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns. 

    Horton-Tucker is expected to play a big role for Los Angeles this season. The Iowa State alum signed a three-year, $31 million contract extension as a restricted free agent in August. 

    It was a big investment for the Lakers to make in a player who has only appeared in 71 games over the past two seasons, but it speaks to how much they value his potential. 

    The 2020-21 campaign was a modest breakout for Horton-Tucker. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 65 appearances. 

    A four-week absence will keep Horton-Tucker out for at least 11 games, assuming he is able to return immediately at the end of that timeframe. 

    Until the Lakers get Horton-Tucker back, Wayne Ellington will likely serve as the starter at shooting guard. Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn could potentially see time at the position off the bench. 

    The Lakers will open the regular season at home on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors.    

