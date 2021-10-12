JR Smith Finishes Elon Phoenix Invitational in 81st Place After Shooting 27 Over Par

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

JR Smith wouldn't even let a hornets nest stop him from completing his first collegiate golf tournament.

The NBA guard-turned-North Carolina A&T golfer needed medical attention after getting stung by hornets midway through the final round of the Elon Phoenix Invitational but managed to soldier on and complete a round of eight-over 79. He finished the event in 81st place (out of 84) at 27 over.

Smith, who walked on at North Carolina A&T at age 35, clearly has a long way to go in improving his game to compete at the collegiate level. He was understandably surprised when he got stung.

“To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena never happens,” Smith told reporters after the round. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about [in basketball]—other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.’”

Smith said he got additional advice from avid golfer and NBA guard Chris Paul and other hoopers in a group text.