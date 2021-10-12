Celtics' Al Horford in Isolation After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Tuesday that Horford is currently in isolation after his test came back positive.

Horford's positive test comes in the wake of Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

It's unclear if Horford has been vaccinated.

Per a report by Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone before the start of training camp, the Celtics had multiple unvaccinated players on their roster.

That may have changed since camp opened Sept. 28. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sept. 30 that the leaguewide vaccine rate among players was up to 95 percent.

Horford was traded to the Celtics by the Oklahoma City Thunder in June. The five-time All-Star previous played in Boston from 2016 to 2019. He averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 208 regular-season starts during his first stint with the club.

The Celtics have two more preseason games remaining on their schedule. They will open the regular season Oct. 20 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.