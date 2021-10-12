Draymond Green Praises Emphasis on Foul Hunting: 'Guys Can't Just Cheat the System'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Count Draymond Green as a fan of the NBA's new rule on foul-hunting.

"It's very funny seeing some of them s--ts not get called," the Golden State Warriors forward told reporters Tuesday. "As a defender, that's exciting because—I've spoke on it before—you feel like, as a defender, you can't do anything. Everything is tailored to the advantage for the offensive player. ... It does help to know that you'll have more a fair opportunity as a defender, and guys can't just cheat the system."

Watch any NBA game from the last handful of years, and you'll see a shooter flailing wildly to initiate contact in an attempt to draw a foul. It's hard to argue with the result. Players like Trae Young and James Harden are among the players most regularly cited for the flopping, but it became a leaguewide plague, making it necessary for the NBA to step in.

Implementation of the rule will be key. These are judgment calls from officials, and it's likely some floppage will still draw whistles. The idea behind the rule is to limit rewards for unnatural shooting motions, much in the same way the league has tried to legislate defensive flopping out of the game.

Over time, the habitual flailing for fouls should cease when players stop getting calls.

As the NBA continues to emphasize pace of play, this new rule should help defenders and make for a more watchable product.