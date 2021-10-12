Lakers Rumors: Sekou Doumboya, LA 'Progressing Toward' 2-Way Contract

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

It appears free-agent forward Sekou Doumbouya is close to finding a new home after recently being waived by the Houston Rockets.

Doumbouya, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and the Los Angeles Lakers are "progressing toward a two-way deal," according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

The 20-year-old was traded from the Brooklyn Nets last week before being released. He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him.

Doumbouya averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds last season in 15.5 minutes per game across 56 contests (11 starts). Efficiency has been a struggle for the big man, but he has upside and plenty of time to become a useful player.

The Lakers have 20 players on their training camp roster and will have to waive someone to add Doumbouya.

L.A. has remade itself following a disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns last season. The Lakers added star point guard Russell Westbrook in a trade that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards.

The franchise also signed Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk and Kent Bazemore and even brought back veteran Rajon Rondo, who was a member of its 2019-20 NBA championship squad.

L.A. is hoping the many additions pay off as it attempts to reclaim the throne during the 2021-22 campaign. Doumbouya would only add to the plethora of talent the Lakers have assembled.