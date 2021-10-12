Stephen A. Smith: Nets Would Trade Kyrie Irving 'for a Box of Cookies If They Could'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets would reportedly like to move on from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith said the Nets would be willing to essentially give Irving away if a team were to express interest:

"His level of stubbornness has elevated to a glaring level of selfishness, and I completely applaud the Brooklyn Nets for taking this position. I said it before and I'm telling y'all again: They'd give his ass away for a box of cookies if they could. There's something disgusting with this dude. I'm telling you what I know, all right; y'all figure out how the hell I know that. I ain't asking you. I'm telling you. It's that disgusting.

"It's just that, like Kendrick Perkins said, this brother when he says he might retire if he gets traded, we all know he might. He ain't playing now. I mean, he's that kind of dude. And so as a result, you got teams that don't want to trade for him. 'A' because he might retire or 'B' he might be just as much trouble for them because his focus ain't just on basketball. And as a result, they've got to give equitable compensation in return for his services. And why give that away for a dude you cannot trust? And be clear, you cannot trust Kyrie to be anything but Kyrie. He's gonna do what he feels is best for him and everybody else be damned."

Irving has not disclosed COVID-19 vaccine status. But he is not eligible to play in any city that has laws requiring vaccination in order to enter indoor venues without providing proof he's been vaccinated.

New York City is among the locations with such rules in place.

On Tuesday, Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement, announcing that Irving will not practice or play for the team until the situation is resolved:

Given the ultimatum, it is possible Irving will not play at all during the 2021-22 season.

Brooklyn signed Irving to a four-year, $136.5 million contract in free agency in 2019. He missed all but 20 games because of injury in his first season with the Nets and was limited to 54 regular-season contests last season for a multitude of reasons.

Irving quarantined after violating the NBA's health and safety protocols last season, causing him to miss four games and to forfeit over $1.6 million in salary, per Spotrac.

He was also fined earlier this month for missing preseason games after not following COVID-19 protocol.

Irving is set to make just shy of $35 million this season, but he stands to forfeit much or all of it if he doesn't comply with local mandates.

Kyrie has a player option for the 2022-23 season, and if he declines it, he can become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 29-year-old is one of the NBA's best players when available. He is set to enter his 11th NBA season, and he has arguably already assembled a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

In 10 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Nets, Irving is a seven-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA selection and a one-time NBA champion.

He also owns career averages of 22.8 points, 5.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals per game.

Last season was among his most productive years, as he put up 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers made and 1.4 steals per contest, and shot 50.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Kyrie also shot 92.2 percent from the free-throw line, making him only the ninth player in NBA history to join the 50/40/90 club in a single season.

Teams would be jumping at the chance to acquire Irving under normal circumstances, but since his vaccination status could severely limit the amount of games he can play this season and since he can become a free agent at the end of the campaign, the interest likely isn't there.

Irving's loss would leave Kevin Durant and James Harden to attempt to lead the team to a championship.

Patty Mills, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown and Joe Harris are all in line for increased playing time without Kyrie.