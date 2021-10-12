Nick Suzuki, Canadiens Agree to 8-Year, $63M Contract Extension Ahead of Opener

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that they signed forward Nick Suzuki to a contract extension.

The Habs noted that it is an eight-year deal worth $63 million that will keep him under contract with the team through the 2029-30 season.

Regarding the decision to lock up Suzuki, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said: "We are very happy to secure Nick's services for the next eight seasons."

