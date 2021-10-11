Doc Rivers Says 76ers Still Want Ben Simmons Back; Rich Paul Talks Have 'Gone Well'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reiterated his hope for Ben Simmons to return to the fold amid his ongoing standoff with the team this offseason.

Rivers told reporters Monday that "our position hasn't changed at all" with regard to the three-time All-Star. He added that he has engaged in productive discussions with Rich Paul, Simmons' agent:

On Sept. 21, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons wasn't planning to attend the Sixers' training camp and "intends to never play another game for the franchise." Wojnarowski added that the 6'11" playmaker was prepared to weather the financial consequences if Philadelphia chose to levy any fines.

Now that reality is setting in, Simmons appears to be changing his tune. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday the 76ers were in contact with Paul "around the clock over the last few days on a resolution to have the three-time All-Star return to market."

This comes after Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that Philly withheld the roughly $8.25 million Simmons was owed on Oct. 1 and placed it into an escrow account.

PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck provided more information about how Simmons was having his resolve tested in a big way: "Despite assurances through various media members of note, a league source says the financial significance of holding out is starting to take hold in Ben Simmons' camp."

Simmons blinking first is the most logical outcome to the saga because there's almost certainly no chance he'd be prepared to forfeit the outstanding balance on his $33 million salary for the upcoming season.

Now, the question is how quickly he and the Sixers players and coaching staff can mend fences.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey said on 97.5 The Fanatic (via Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk) in September that Simmons was upset when Rivers sidestepped a question about whether he could be the starting point guard for a championship team. Pompey posited it was the "last straw right there with Ben Simmons and the 76ers."

In a series of tweets, Sixers star Joel Embiid seemingly came to the defense of his teammate before closing with what felt like a veiled shot:

Then came Philly's media day.

In a perfect world, Simmons gets back onto the court with the Sixers and immediately looks like an All-Star and elite defensive player again. Either his trade value would bounce back enough to where the front office finds a deal to its liking, or the team convinces itself this year will be different from last season's playoff collapse.

Should the 76ers struggle out of the gate, the drama that has been bubbling under the surface all summer could boil over.