    Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons Selling New Jersey Home amid Trade Rumors, Holdout

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2021

    Ben Simmons put his Philadelphia apartment up for sale last week at an asking price of $3.1 million, as he attempts to push the 76ers to trade him.

    Now, his home in New Jersey is reportedly on the market as well:

    Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

    As expected, Ben Simmons just put his Moorestown house on the market, according to sources.

    Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

    Here’s a picture of the for sale sign outside Ben Simmons’ residence in Moorestown. <a href="https://t.co/KWIIgTLPsK">pic.twitter.com/KWIIgTLPsK</a>

    Previous reports had indicated that Simmons wouldn't report to the Sixers at all this season, hoping to force a trade, though with the financial implications of that decision starting to make themselves felt, it appears as though he'll be reporting to the team after all, per multiple reports:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have been working around the clock over the last few days on a resolution to have the three-time All-Star return to market, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    The plan remains for the Sixers to continue canvassing the league for trades, but the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has increased in recent days, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/zzS14E6nm6">https://t.co/zzS14E6nm6</a>

    But it looks as though he'll be staying in a hotel until the Sixers finally get a worthwhile trade package for the power forward.

