Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons Selling New Jersey Home amid Trade Rumors, Holdout

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Ben Simmons put his Philadelphia apartment up for sale last week at an asking price of $3.1 million, as he attempts to push the 76ers to trade him.

Now, his home in New Jersey is reportedly on the market as well:

Previous reports had indicated that Simmons wouldn't report to the Sixers at all this season, hoping to force a trade, though with the financial implications of that decision starting to make themselves felt, it appears as though he'll be reporting to the team after all, per multiple reports:

But it looks as though he'll be staying in a hotel until the Sixers finally get a worthwhile trade package for the power forward.