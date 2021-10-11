Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons Selling New Jersey Home amid Trade Rumors, Holdout

Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons Selling New Jersey Home amid Trade Rumors, HoldoutOctober 12, 2021
Ben Simmons put his Philadelphia apartment up for sale last week at an asking price of $3.1 million, as he attempts to push the 76ers to trade him.
Now, his home in New Jersey is reportedly on the market as well:
Previous reports had indicated that Simmons wouldn't report to the Sixers at all this season, hoping to force a trade, though with the financial implications of that decision starting to make themselves felt, it appears as though he'll be reporting to the team after all, per multiple reports:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have been working around the clock over the last few days on a resolution to have the three-time All-Star return to market, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
But it looks as though he'll be staying in a hotel until the Sixers finally get a worthwhile trade package for the power forward.