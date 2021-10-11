Seahawks' Russell Wilson: 'I’ll Be Better Than Ever' After Surgery for Finger Injury

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson plans to return "better than ever" from surgery on his throwing hand.

“I’ll be great,” Wilson told Peter King of NBC Sports. “I’ll be better than ever.”

King added:

"One source said Wilson spent 'about two minutes' ticked off that he’d be out for a while, then started asking Seahawk medics and good friend Drew Brees for advice on how to proceed. By the time he’d left the locker room Thursday night, he’d already spoken to the Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand procedures, Dr. Steven Shin, and figured he’d have the operation on Friday."

Wilson underwent surgery to address multiple injuries to his middle finger he suffered during Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. King reported Wilson took only 17 hours between being injured and undergoing surgery, a process that included consulting with several doctors on the best course of treatment.

That paved the way for Geno Smith, who played well in his place during that game.

The injury sidelined Wilson for the first time in his NFL career.

The 32-year-old didn't miss a single game in any of his first nine seasons in the league while establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He has eight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title on his resume that includes four seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards.

While the Seahawks cannot reasonably expect Smith to replicate Wilson's impact, he threw for 131 yards and a touchdown against an interception against the Rams. The 2013 second-rounder out of West Virginia has appeared in 42 games during his NFL career.