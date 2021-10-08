Report: Seahawks' Russell Wilson Could Miss 'At Least a Month' with Finger Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly suffered a ruptured middle-finger tendon during Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Seattle is "bracing for" the star signal-caller to be out "at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks." He added that Wilson is likely to need surgery to repair the tendon.

Wilson entered the 2021 season having never missed a regular-season start in nine NFL seasons. He started 144 out of a possible 144 games, giving him the longest active streak in the league.

That streak appears to be over now after Geno Smith had to replace him during the game against the Rams.

When healthy, Wilson has been excellent again this season, throwing for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in the first five games of the season.

The 32-year-old veteran has been one of the NFL's premier signal-callers for the past several years, earning Pro Bowl honors in four straight seasons from 2017-20 for a grand total of seven Pro Bowl nods overall.

Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in his second NFL season in 2013, and while Seattle hasn't won another since, Wilson gets the Seahawks to the playoffs on a yearly basis.

He has also improved statistically in recent years, and enjoyed arguably the best statistical season of his career in 2020.

Wilson was firmly in the MVP race for much of the season and ended up completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, a career-high 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 513 yards and two scores.

The Seahawks have relied heavily on Wilson and his do-it-all skill set throughout his career, and being without him will be a major loss.

Look for the experienced Smith to step in and start in his place, but he only owns a career record of 12-19 as a starter.