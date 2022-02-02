Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Out of NHL All-Star Game After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals announced superstar Alex Ovechkin will miss Wednesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers as well as Saturday's NHL All-Star Game as a result of the league's health and safety protocols.

"Based on a positive test result, Ovechkin will not participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas," the announcement read.

Not only is Ovechkin, 36, one of the most lethal goal scorers in NHL history, he's also been one of the league's most durable players throughout his 17-year career. He missed four regular-season games or fewer in 14 of his first 15 seasons.

Injuries have become a little more of a factor of late, though. The three-time Hart Trophy winner missed 11 games last season because of a lower-body injury.

More recently, he left the Caps' 2021-22 preseason finale with a lower-body injury.

No single player can replace Ovechkin given his crucial role for Washington offensively, especially in terms of the power play. Carl Hagelin and Conor Sheary should both see more extensive roles at left wing while the face of the franchise is sidelined.

The Capitals, who are fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points, should have enough scoring depth to at least tread water in the standings while Ovi is out of the lineup, but the offense isn't nearly as dangerous without him.