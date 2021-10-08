Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Kings Not Involved in Talks for 76ers Star

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Despite previous discussions, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly not involved in trade talks for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings are "determined" to see how their current roster looks early in the 2021-22 season before making any additional moves.

Amick reported in September that the Sixers and Kings talked earlier in the offseason, but Sacramento was unwilling to include guards De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton in a trade for Simmons.

The Kings instead wanted to offer a package featuring guard Buddy Hield, forward Marvin Bagley and draft picks, but the 76ers didn't bite.

Rumors of a Simmons trade began immediately after the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs last season, and they haven't let up.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that Simmons would not report to training camp and intended to never play for the Sixers again. That has held true, as Simmons has yet to join the team.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers later said on ESPN's First Take that Simmons had indeed requested a trade, although he expressed hope that the organization could convince Simmons to stay.

The 25-year-old Simmons is a three-time All-Star and was the runner-up in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. He also owns strong career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

He struggled mightily in the playoffs last season, however, averaging just 11.9 points to go with 8.8 assists and 7.9 rebounds, while shooting only 34.2 percent from the free-throw line.

As a result, Simmons was the primary scapegoat after the top-seeded Sixers were upset by the Hawks in the second round.

While Simmons brings plenty to the table defensively and as a playmaker, he shoots just 59.7 percent from the charity stripe and has made only five three-pointers in his entire career. That makes him a questionable fit on a Philly team without many great shooters.

Aside from his deficiencies, another potential factor in the 76ers' inability to trade Simmons thus far may be the fact that the team that acquires him would be on the hook through the 2024-25 season after he signed a five-year, $177.2 million extension in 2019.

It seems inevitable that Simmons will get traded at some point, but the Kings never made much sense on the surface because of the presence of Fox and Haliburton at guard.

Although the Kings are coming off a 31-41 season and haven't reached the playoffs since 2005-06, there is some reason for optimism entering 2021-22.

A lineup comprised of Fox, Haliburton, Hield, Bagley and Richaun Holmes, along with reserves Harrison Barnes and Tristan Thompson looks strong on paper and could be the group that finally gets Sacramento back in contention.