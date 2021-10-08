Former NBA Guard J.R. Smith to Play in 1st Golf Tournament for North Carolina A&T

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

J.R. Smith will make his collegiate golf debut for North Carolina A&T next Monday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon, according to the Associated Press.

The former NBA player qualified for the tournament in practice by one stroke, putting him in the field for the two-day event at Alamance Country Club in Burlington, North Carolina.

Smith is best known for his 16-year professional basketball career that featured two NBA titles. He went directly from high school to the NBA and was picked 18th in the 2004 draft.

That allowed him to maintain college eligibility, which he is utilizing as a freshman walk-on at North Carolina A&T. The 36-year-old now hopes his basketball experience can translate to the golf course.

"I just know how to compete with myself," Smith said in August, per Aaron Beard of the Associated Press. "As being a shooter and with golf, it correlates to trying to hit different shots and your creativity, and that swing and try to have that flow and tempo."

Monday will represent his first big test with the Aggies.