Montrezl Harrell Says Lakers Misused Him: 'Damn Near Felt Like I Had a Season Off'

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell offered critical comments Thursday regarding the way he was used by the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Harrell said:

"Honestly, man, I'm trying to just get back to playing basketball freely and just get back to enjoying the game and just being able to help my team on both ends of the floor. I didn't really get to be utilized how I wanted to be last year. I damn near felt like I had a season off. So, I'm using this preseason to really ramp back up and knock off a lot of the rust on my own game, really."

Harrell spent last season with the Lakers after playing the previous three seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers shipped him to Washington this offseason along with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

